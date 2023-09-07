Watch CBS News
Equipment train partial derailment in Queens likely to snarl evening LIRR commute

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Freight train partially derails in Queens
Freight train partially derails in Queens 01:13

NEW YORK - An equipment train partially derailed in Queens Thursday afternoon. 

It happened near the Queens Village train station just before 2 p.m. 

No injuries were reported. 

The MTA said there will be impacts to the evening rush due to the disabled train.

The impacted lines so far include the Port Jefferson Branch, Ronkonkoma Branch and Hempstead Branch. 

First published on September 7, 2023 / 2:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

