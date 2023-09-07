Equipment train partial derailment in Queens likely to snarl evening LIRR commute

NEW YORK - An equipment train partially derailed in Queens Thursday afternoon.

It happened near the Queens Village train station just before 2 p.m.

There is limited service in both directions through Queens Village due to a disabled non-passenger train near the station. — LIRR (@LIRR) September 7, 2023

No injuries were reported.

The MTA said there will be impacts to the evening rush due to the disabled train.

The impacted lines so far include the Port Jefferson Branch, Ronkonkoma Branch and Hempstead Branch.

