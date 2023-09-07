Equipment train partial derailment in Queens likely to snarl evening LIRR commute
NEW YORK - An equipment train partially derailed in Queens Thursday afternoon.
It happened near the Queens Village train station just before 2 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
The MTA said there will be impacts to the evening rush due to the disabled train.
The impacted lines so far include the Port Jefferson Branch, Ronkonkoma Branch and Hempstead Branch.
Click here to get the latest service updates.
