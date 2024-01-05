Equinor pulls plug on 1 of 3 offshore wind projects off Long Island

NEW YORK - There's been another blow to offshore wind power's entry into U.S. waters.

Equinor, the company planning to build three offshore wind farms off Long Island, has pulled the plug on one of them.

Empire Wind 2 suffered a setback when Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed a bill that would have allowed the landing site to proceed through Long Beach despite local opposition.

The company said it's terminating the plan "in response to significant economic and local challenges" and will develop a stronger project.

"People want to know what benefit will this be to the community, and every turn that we turned. Equinor was unable to answer those questions, or unwilling," Rep. Anthony D'Esposito said.

Clean energy advocates say offshore wind is still viable and necessary to combat climate change, adding that better community outreach and education is needed.