"Enough! Plays to End Gun Violence" amplifies teenagers' voices across United States, including in New York City

NEW YORK -- Teenagers in New York City and across the country will perform in a series of play focused on gun violence and its impact.

CBS New York sat in on a rehearsal of the Creative Arts Team Youth Theatre in Midtown.

Six plays written by teenagers were chosen and will be read at the same time in 50 different cities. It's part of a program called "Enough! Plays to End Gun Violence."

In one scene, 911 operators face life-and-death decisions with callers.

"I think that each of these scenes do a very good job of not just highlighting the reality of gun violence in this country, the scene with the 911 operators highlights sort of the raw emotional aspect and the horror of what's happening," Hunter College freshman Felix Hoffman said.

"Nobody actually thinks, 'Oh wait, there's actually a person behind the phone. There's actually a person who has to deal with people who are unfortunately victims of violence,'" Marine Park resident Liam Shenderovsky said.

"We get to do our own work. We get to talk about the issues that we believe that we're struggling with," Ditmas Park resident Saoirse Palmer said.

"These plays are really good. To say something impactful about an issue that is so important to young people -- gun violence -- and then those voices are amplified not just through one performance, but through a whole variety of different community and arts and theater organizations throughout the entire country on the same day," Helen White, co-founder and director of Creative Arts Team Youth Theatre, said.

"Come see the play 'Enough!' because I think it really brings awareness, it really opens up your eyes to gun violence and how it really can affect anybody and everybody," said Natalie Pimiento, a student at Wagner School for Technology & Arts.

"Enough!" will be staged at 7 p.m. Monday at Baruch Performing Arts Center on East 25th Street near Lexington. Ticket prices are up to the purchaser.

All proceeds go to "Save Our Streets" Brooklyn. For more information and to buy tickets, click here.