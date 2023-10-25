Utopia Foods recalls enoki mushrooms over listeria concerns

NEW YORK -- A recall has been issued for certain enoki mushrooms.

Utopia Foods is recalling all lots of Qilu Enterprise 200-gram packages of enoki mushrooms because of possible listeria contamination.

The recalled mushrooms were distributed to produce wholesalers in five states, including New York and New Jersey, between Aug. 7 and Oct. 20.

The affected product has the barcode 8928918610109.

Customers are urged to return the recalled mushrooms for a refund. For questions, call (718) 389-8898 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

