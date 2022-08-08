Watch CBS News
English tourist Thomas Robb, accused in Rockland County wrong-way crash, skips court

By Tony Aiello

NEW YORK -- There is anger and frustration for a New Jersey woman whose son is still hospitalized following a wrong-way crash in Rockland County. The accused driver, a man from England, was a no-show in court on Monday morning.

As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported, she fears he has left the country.

Jacquelyn Pachay of Newark, New Jersey is very traumatized and heartbroken. Her shattered left wrist is the least of her concerns.

Her 6-year-old son is in Maria Fareri Children's Hospital with a critical head injury and the operator of a car, accused of driving the wrong-way and crashing into Pachay's vehicle on Route 303 in Rockland, did not show up for his court appearance on Monday.

"Makes me very angry because if he's nervous. That's fine. You can be nervous. But my son is not up. So I feel like he doesn't have any remorse," Pachay said.

A judge issued a warrant for Thomas A. Robb, a 20-year-old visiting from England. He had been free on $25,000 bail.

"I was at court and I think it's a coward. Everyone says he made a mistake. If it's a mistake, face the mistake," grandmother Katherine Fort said.

Police in Orangetown say as good Samaritans rushed to help at the accident scene on July 30, Robb and his passengers, also from England, fled towards nearby Metro-North tracks.

Robb faces a felony charge for leaving the scene along with vehicular assault and other charges.

On social media, some have criticized Pachay. Police say she was driving to a Rockland park with nine people in a car that had five seats.

"I didn't drive the wrong way and hit a car. That shouldn't be the main focus right now," Pachay said.

Pachay said her focus is her children and justice. Her 7-year-old spent a week in the hospital, and her 6-year-old is still being treated.

She said she is anxious for an update from police, who now have a bench warrant for the alleged wrong-way driver.

