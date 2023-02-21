Enfamil infant formula recalled over possible bacteria risk
NEW YORK -- Reckitt is voluntarily recalling close to 145,000 cans of Enfamil ProSobee Plant-based Infant Formula.
The company made the precautionary move due to possible cross-contamination with a bacteria that can cause serious illness or death.
So far, Reckitt says no illnesses or adverse events have been reported.
The impacted containers of formula have a use-by date of March 1, 2024.
For more information, click here.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.