Enfamil infant formula recalled over possible bacteria risk

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Reckitt is voluntarily recalling close to 145,000 cans of Enfamil ProSobee Plant-based Infant Formula.

The company made the precautionary move due to possible cross-contamination with a bacteria that can cause serious illness or death.

So far, Reckitt says no illnesses or adverse events have been reported.

The impacted containers of formula have a use-by date of March 1, 2024.

For more information, click here.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 21, 2023 / 4:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

