Enfamil infant formula recalled over possible bacteria risk

NEW YORK -- Reckitt is voluntarily recalling close to 145,000 cans of Enfamil ProSobee Plant-based Infant Formula.

The company made the precautionary move due to possible cross-contamination with a bacteria that can cause serious illness or death.

So far, Reckitt says no illnesses or adverse events have been reported.

The impacted containers of formula have a use-by date of March 1, 2024.

