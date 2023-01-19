Demonstrators in Brooklyn demand action against antisemitic hate crimes

NEW YORK -- A rally was held in Brooklyn on Wednesday to demand action against hate crimes targeting the Jewish community.

The international grassroots movement End Jew Hatred, joined by local leaders, gathered outside Brooklyn Criminal Court. That's where Sulieman Othman, who is accused of attacking a Jewish man in 2021, appeared before a judge.

Jewish leaders don't want plea deals offered to people convicted of hate crimes.

"What in God's name is going on when you have a justice system that is more interested in the perpetrator, the criminal, than the innocent victims? That is a tragedy," said Dov Hikind, with Americans Against Antisemitism.

The Brooklyn District Attorney says Othman on Wednesday rejected a plea deal for assault as a hate crime, which included six months in jail and five years probation.