Watch CBS News
Local News

Demonstrators in Brooklyn demand action against antisemitic hate crimes

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Calls for action against hate crimes on Jewish community
Calls for action against hate crimes on Jewish community 00:49

NEW YORK -- A rally was held in Brooklyn on Wednesday to demand action against hate crimes targeting the Jewish community.

The international grassroots movement End Jew Hatred, joined by local leaders, gathered outside Brooklyn Criminal Court. That's where Sulieman Othman, who is accused of attacking a Jewish man in 2021, appeared before a judge.

Jewish leaders don't want plea deals offered to people convicted of hate crimes.

"What in God's name is going on when you have a justice system that is more interested in the perpetrator, the criminal, than the innocent victims? That is a tragedy," said Dov Hikind, with Americans Against Antisemitism.

The Brooklyn District Attorney says Othman on Wednesday rejected a plea deal for assault as a hate crime, which included six months in jail and five years probation.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 18, 2023 / 7:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.