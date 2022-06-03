Watch CBS News
Empire State Building going purple and gold for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

NEW YORK -- The Empire State Building will be lit this weekend in honor of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

British-American songwriter and record producer Mark Ronson and British Consul General to New York Emma Wade Smith flipped the ceremonial switch to light a model of the building's tower purple and gold. 

"It's a beacon, much in the same way that the Queen is a beacon. Someone who embodies so much of what we and the world love about the U.K.," Ronson said.

The purple and gold colors will light up the real Empire State Building on Saturday night.

