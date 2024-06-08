Emmanuel Boateng, Aljaž Ivačič lead Revolution to 1-0 victory over Red Bulls

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England's Emmanuel Boateng scored late in the first half and Aljaž Ivačič made it stand up for the Revolution in a 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium.

Boateng used assists from Carles Gil and defender Xavier Arreaga in the 81st minute to score the lone goal — his first of the season. Gil's helper was his third and it was the second for Arreaga in seven starts since being acquired from the Seattle Sounders.

Ivačič finished with four saves in his sixth start for the Revolution (4-10-1) since coming over from the Portland Timbers. It was the second clean sheet for Ivačič, who has allowed nine goals overall. Ivačič surrendered seven goals in back-to-back starts against the Red Bulls and Philadelphia Union after blanking the Chicago Fire his first time out.

Ryan Meara saved three shots in his second appearance — and start — of the season for the Red Bulls (8-4-5). Ivačič had two saves and Meara saved one in a scoreless first half.

The Revolution won two in a row for the first time this season under first-year manager Caleb Porter. The Revs beat Nashville SC 2-1 last time out. Ivačič had a penalty-kick save to preserve the victory.

The Red Bulls were playing without Emil Forsberg, Lewis Morgan, John Tolkin and goalkeeper Carlos Coronel because of international duties. The club had won four of the last five matchups, including 4-2 earlier this season at Red Bull Arena.

New England leads the all-time series 36-32-17.

The Revolution return home to play the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. The Red Bulls will host Nashville SC on Saturday.