Students, driver treated for minor injuries after school bus crash on Long Island

LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- A school bus driver and several elementary students are being treated for minor injuries following a crash this morning on Long Island.

Police say a vehicle was backing out of a driveway when it struck the bus.

It happened around 9 a.m. near East Market Street and Riverside Boulevard in Long Beach.

All of the victims are expected to be OK.

