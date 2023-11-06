Watch CBS News
Students, driver treated for minor injuries after school bus crash on Long Island

LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- A school bus driver and several elementary students are being treated for minor injuries following a crash this morning on Long Island. 

Police say a vehicle was backing out of a driveway when it struck the bus.

It happened around 9 a.m. near East Market Street and Riverside Boulevard in Long Beach

All of the victims are expected to be OK.

First published on November 6, 2023 / 10:07 AM EST

