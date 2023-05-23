Emergency repairs cause major traffic problems on Saw Mill River Parkway

Major backups on Saw Mill River Parkway

WESTCHESTER, N.Y. - There were massive backups on a busy parkway Tuesday.

The delays were extensive on the northbound Saw Mill River Parkway in Westchester.

Traffic was said to be backed up for miles.

The issue is emergency road repairs near Exit 20 in Irvington.

We're told there was a "major structural failure."

Officials are saying it will be an all-day situation Tuesday, and people should avoid the area.