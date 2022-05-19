Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand introduces bill in effort to help end baby formula shortage

NEW YORK -- New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is introducing a bill to help end the baby formula shortage.

The legislation is called the Emergency Infant Formula Act.

Gillibrand says it would clarify that the president could use the Defense Production Act to order formula makers to ramp up operations.

"We could significantly increase the production of baby formula, and by doing so, we could address hoarding, offset price gouging and alleviate the stress and anxiety faced by too many desperate parents searching for food for their young children," Gillibrand said.

Gillibrand says due to supply chain issues and a recall, some states only have about half the formula they would normally have on store shelves.