Elvis Presley-inspired pop-up bar on Upper West Side open Thursday and Friday

NEW YORK -- Live like "The King" for one night, without leaving New York.

Elvis Presley's famous "Jungle Room" at Graceland inspired a pop-up bar on the Upper West Side called Love Me (Bar)Tender. It will be open on Thursday and Friday only.

Entrance is free with registration.

Memphis Tourism is behind the makeover, and says if you can't make it this week, you can always visit Graceland in person.

For more information, please click here.

October 4, 2023

