Elton John attends performance of his new musical "The Devil Wears Prada" in Chicago

CHICAGO -- Elton John was on hand to check out a performance of his new musical "The Devil Wears Prada" in Chicago on Wednesday night.

The Broadway-bound show is now playing in the Second City through Aug. 21.

In an Instagram post, John wrote, "It was a blast to be at the preview of The Devil Wears Prada the Musical last night and see the incredible hard work of the entire team come to life."

John wrote the music for the show, which is based on Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel, which became a hit movie starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.