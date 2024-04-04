"Elsbeth" star Carrie Preston discusses new show on Tea Around Town tour of New York City

NEW YORK -- The new CBS original series "Elsbeth," starring Carrie Preston, returns Thursday night.

CBS New York's Kristie Keleshian took a Tea Around Town bus tour of New York City with Preston to talk about the show.

The star plays attorney-turned-sharp detective Elsbeth Tascioni, who first appeared on "The Good Wife" and "The Good Fight."

"Elsbeth is enamored of New York City. She couldn't wait to move here. She's the dream tourist. So we're on this tour bus, we're gonna go around and see all the great sights," Preston said.

In her spinoff series that debuted on Feb. 29, Elsbeth leaves her successful legal career in Chicago for investigative work alongside the NYPD. Through her quirkiness and outlandish observations, she gets the job done better than anyone else.

"Sometimes it feels like shows have gotten an over-inflated sense of self," said Robert King, "Elsbeth" co-creator and executive producer.

"That is what it's meant to be, a bit of a respite for the ugliness that one sometimes sees in the world and in the news, and this is a character having fun and finding justice," said Michelle King, "Elsbeth" co-creator and executive producer.

Michelle and Robert King and producer and showrunner Jonathan Tolins joined in on the ride around New York City landmarks, just as newcomer Elsbeth does in the series.

"She just goes a little bit further and actually speaks the truth around, in this case, New Yorkers who ... could use to have their balloon popped every once in a while," Tolins said.

Elsbeth is an unconventionally sharp leading lady in a show that's a love letter to New York City itself, leaving viewers with a mystery solved and a good laugh.

"People are experiencing a lot of challenges in the world that we live in right now, and I think when people tune into our show, they'll be able to let go of those things," Preston said.

"Elsbeth" returns Thursday with back-to-back episodes at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on CBS.

Keegan-Michael Key, Blair Underwood and Jesse Tyler Ferguson are just some of the guest stars featured in upcoming episodes.

"Elsbeth" is also streaming on Paramount+.