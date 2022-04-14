Watch CBS News

Girl stabbed outside Nassau County elementary school

ELMONT, N.Y. -- A girl was stabbed outside a Nassau County elementary school Wednesday.

Police were called to Dutch Broadway Elementary School in Elmont around 6:30 p.m.

A neighbor told CBS2 it looked like two older girls were fighting.

"Next thing I know, one girl went down," Elmont resident Mike Anderson said. "I didn't see, like, the actual assault ... I'm just hoping that the girl is going to be alright."

The victim was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. The neighbor told CBS2 said at the time, she was alert.

There's no word on her current condition.

