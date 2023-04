77-year-old woman dies after apartment fire in Elmhurst

NEW YORK -- A 77-year-old woman was killed in a fire in Queens on Friday.

The fire broke out inside a three-story building on Reeder Street between Queens Boulevard and 51st Street in Elmhurst.

The building was so badly damaged, it was declared uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.