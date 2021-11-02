Primary election guide for voters in New Jersey

Early voting underway for 2023 primary elections in New Jersey

Early voting underway for 2023 primary elections in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Primary Election Day is Tuesday, June 6 for voters in New Jersey.

Below are some important dates and details to know before hitting the polls.

Where to vote? Click here to find your polling location.

When to vote? Primary Election Day is June 6, when polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information about voting locations and times, click here.

Other key deadlines? Early voting ended on June 4. Click here to check your registration status.

Vote by mail ballots postmarked or returned in person by 8 p.m. June 6. Click here to request a ballot.

What's on my ballot? Click here to enter your address for a sample ballot in your area.

For more on New Jersey poll sites, early voting schedule, vote by mail information and more, click here.

