Eitan Bernath stops by CBS2 to share his Rosh Hashanah salad recipe

NEW YORK -- You might have seen his food demonstrations on TikTok or cooking up a storm on "The Drew Barrymore Show." 

Teaneck, New Jersey native Eitan Bernath joined us in the studio Friday to share a delicious Rosh Hashanah dish. 

He and CBS2's Cindy Hsu prepared an arugula avocado pomegranate salad. 

"The holidays, a lot of times, there's a lot of heavy food, a lot of food that can weigh you down. This is a nice salad to just kind of give you something light, give you something super full of nutrition to get the meal off right," he told Hsu.

Bernath also noted pomegranates are one of the symbolic fruits eaten on Rosh Hashanah. 

Watch the video above for the final dish, and see more holiday recipe ideas here.

