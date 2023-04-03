Eitan Bernath shares his Passover citrus pavlova recipe and other holiday ideas

NEW YORK -- The Jewish holiday of Passover begins Wednesday.

If you're looking for a new recipe to wow your guests at this year's seder, we've got you covered.

Cookbook author, Principal Culinary Contributor on "The Drew Barrymore Show" and Teaneck, New Jersey native Eitan Bernath joined CBS2 in the studio to share his ideas.

Watch as Chris Wragge helps him assemble a citrus pavlova.

CLICK HERE for more of Eitan's Passover recipes.