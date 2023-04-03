Watch CBS News
Local News

Eitan Bernath shares his Passover citrus pavlova recipe and other holiday ideas

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Eitan Bernath shares Passover recipe ideas
Eitan Bernath shares Passover recipe ideas 04:14

NEW YORK -- The Jewish holiday of Passover begins Wednesday. 

If you're looking for a new recipe to wow your guests at this year's seder, we've got you covered. 

Cookbook author, Principal Culinary Contributor on "The Drew Barrymore Show" and Teaneck, New Jersey native Eitan Bernath joined CBS2 in the studio to share his ideas. 

Watch as Chris Wragge helps him assemble a citrus pavlova.

CLICK HERE for more of Eitan's Passover recipes.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 3, 2023 / 10:09 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.