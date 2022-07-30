Nassau County Police: Swastika found drawn on lighting equipment in East Meadow park

Police investigating after vandal draws swastika in East Meadow

Police investigating after vandal draws swastika in East Meadow

Police investigating after vandal draws swastika in East Meadow

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. -- Nassau County Police are investigating after a disturbing hate message was found Saturday morning.

Police say a vandal used a marker to draw a swastika on a piece of portable lighting equipment.

Investigators say a county worker made the discovery at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.

It was located on Park Boulevard between ballfields 14 and 15.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Nassau County Police Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.