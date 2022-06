9 people shot, 1 fatally, in 8 separate shootings in NYC

NEW YORK -- Thursday was a violent day in New York City.

Between noon and 11 p.m., nine people were shot in eight separate shootings.

One of the shootings was deadly. A woman was killed inside a home on Pulaski Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant in Brooklyn.

Police are questioning a person of interest.