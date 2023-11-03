NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban tours Flushing with Councilmember Sandra Ung to address quality-of-life issues

NEW YORK -- New York's top cop took a stroll through Flushing, Queens, on Friday to address quality-of-life issues in the area.

Police Commissioner Edward Caban visited Downtown Flushing with Councilmember Sandra Ung.

The two pledged to tackle issues like unlicensed vending and retail theft.

"There are challenges like there are challenges in every single neighborhood, but I'm glad I'm out here with a councilmember who fights day in and day out for her community to make sure our community residents here in Flushing are safe," Caban said.

"You saw how busy these streets are, how many people are walking down these streets ... These streets need to be clear for the people that's walking on it," Ung said.

This was Caban's first visit to Flushing since becoming commissioner.

Police officials say Flushing's 109th Precinct is seeing a decrease in overall crime.