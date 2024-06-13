Watch CBS News
New Jersey police officers shot at Woodbridge Township hotel during NYPD murder investigation, source says

By Elijah Westbrook

CBS New York

NYPD on scene of hotel shooting in Edison, New Jersey
NYPD on scene of hotel shooting in Edison, New Jersey 01:48

WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Two New Jersey police officers were shot overnight, as the NYPD went after a murder suspect at a hotel in Woodbridge Township, according to a high-ranking source.

The source tells CBS New York the suspect opened fire, wounding two Woodbridge officers, and police fired back.

The officers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, but the suspect's condition is not clear at this point.

The New Jersey attorney general's office says it is investigating, as it does whenever an officer is involved in a shooting.

The shooting happened early Thursday morning at the Raritan Hotel on King Georges Post Road. 

Law enforcement from several departments could be seen walking around the property and carrying what appeared to be evidence bags. Video also showed a marked NYPD car, likely from the Highway Patrol Unit.

CBS New York reached out to Woodbridge police and the NYPD, but no further information has been released. 

Woodbridge Township is located in Middlesex County, about 30 miles from Manhattan.

Stick with CBS New York for the latest updates on this developing story.

First published on June 13, 2024 / 5:44 AM EDT

