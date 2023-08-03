Former Sergeants Benevolent Association president Ed Mullins sentenced for fraud

NEW YORK -- The former head of the police sergeants' union has been sentenced for fraud.

Ed Mullins will spend two years in prison for stealing $600,000 from union funds.

He served for nearly two decades as president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association.

The New York attorney's office says Mullins inflated expenses over four years and spent the money on luxury goods and fancy meals.