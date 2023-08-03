Watch CBS News
Former Sergeants Benevolent Association president Ed Mullins sentenced for fraud

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Former SBA president Ed Mullins sentenced for stealing union funds
Former SBA president Ed Mullins sentenced for stealing union funds 00:24

NEW YORK -- The former head of the police sergeants' union has been sentenced for fraud.

Ed Mullins will spend two years in prison for stealing $600,000 from union funds.

He served for nearly two decades as president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association.

The New York attorney's office says Mullins inflated expenses over four years and spent the money on luxury goods and fancy meals.

