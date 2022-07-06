Watch CBS News
Eastside High School students and staff take part in "Jerusalema" dance challenge

PATERSON, N.J. -- Students at one school in Paterson had some fun at the end of the school year.

Video released Wednesday shows students and staff at Eastside High School taking part in an international dance sensation in late June.

They danced away their worries to Master KG's "Jerusalema."

The superintendent says she hopes the video gives others hope and faith in the future as we deal with the pandemic.

