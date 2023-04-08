Brooklyn's Parent-Child Relationship Association holds annual Easter Eggstravaganza

NEW YORK -- An Easter Eggstravaganza was held in Brooklyn on Saturday.

Dozens of kids raced to gather Easter eggs at Leif Ericson Park in Dyker Heights.

The annual event is sponsored by Brooklyn's Parent-Child Relationship Association.

They say there were more than 20,000 eggs available, so no one walked away empty-handed.

Kids also took to the stage for a little dancing.

Organizers say the goal is to get families disconnected from devices and outside for some family fun.