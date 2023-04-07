Veterans, Boy Scouts team up with Stew Leonard's to pack up Easter meals for military families

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. -- Operation Easter Baskets is underway on Long Island.

Supermarket chain Stew Leonard's is cooking up Easter dinner for military families.

Boy Scouts were on hand Friday to help pack up the special holiday meals. Each box includes a ham, three sides and dessert.

Organizers hope the care packages will help military families struggling with food insecurities.

"We're just really happy to do our little part in this community to make it a little bit better. Our heart just goes out to all the veterans and also all of the servicemen out there that are protecting this kind of freedom that we have in America," said Stew Leonard Jr., president and CEO of the supermarket chain.

Organizers say they will deliver Easter meals to over 200 families whose loved ones are serving overseas.