Man taken into custody after allegedly shooting at police in East Village

NEW YORK -- A man was taken into custody after allegedly shooting at police in the East Village on Thursday night.

Officers were sent to the area just before 8 p.m. for a report of an armed man.

Police say officers in a marked police car spotted the suspect waving a firearm on East Fourth Street between avenues C and D.

According to police, the suspect allegedly pointed his gun at the officers' vehicle and fired multiple shots, and the officers returned fire.

The officers were not struck, and the suspect was not injured.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody at the scene. Charges are pending.

The officers were taken to a local hospital to be treated for ringing in their ears.