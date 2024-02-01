Watch CBS News
East Village deli robbed at gunpoint, 4 wanted, NYPD says

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for four people caught on camera robbing a deli in the East Village

Surveillance video shows one person pulled a gun on a worker while others stole from the cash register at the deli on East 8th Street on Wednesday morning. 

They also stole tobacco products, police said. 

The deli worker was not hurt. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

