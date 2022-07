NYPD: Bronx teenager injured after being shot in the arm

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a shooting in the Bronx.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Hughes Avenue and East 181st Street in the East Tremont section.

Police say a teenager was shot in the arm. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

No arrests have been made.