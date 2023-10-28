2 construction workers injured in partial building collapse in New Jersey

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- A construction worker is in the hospital after a portion of the building he was working on collapsed Saturday, leaving him trapped.

The Railroad Cafe was an indoor-outdoor staple in East Rutherford. It's been shut down for a while now, and there was ongoing construction there.

Fire officials say there were three workers in the basement when the foundation came crashing down at 170 Union Ave. around 1:30 p.m.

One man became trapped, and it took two hours to get him out.

According to fire officials, it was an extensive technical operation. Aid from multiple agencies was requested, including a search and rescue strike team.

About 90 emergency personnel responded to this building collapse.

One neighbor says they've been doing construction on the building for some time, and she was shocked to see all that was happening from the emergency response.

"The landing just collapsed on him. He was trapped under there for several hours, so I heard. But they did get him out, and he is alive, but waist down injuries. It's horrible. But the building is so old," neighbor Patricia Peeples said.

That worker was transported to the hospital for his injuries; no word on his condition. A second worker is also being treated for a leg injury.

The building was demolished Saturday evening.