Watch CBS News

Police rescue puppy from East River in Lower Manhattan

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD officers rescue puppy after it ends up in the East River 00:27

NEW YORK -- Police rescued a puppy Saturday from the frigid waters of the East River.

The 4-month-old puppy ended up in the water under Pier 17 in Lower Manhattan.

The dog, named Bebe, reportedly got spooked Saturday morning and ended up in the East River while out for a walk with a worker from the Animal Haven Shelter.

Officers rescued the pup from the cold current and reunited Bebe with the shelter worker.

Other than being cold and scared, the pup was fine.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 2, 2022 / 9:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.