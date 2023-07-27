Watch CBS News
Local News

See It: Pilot and co-pilot rescued from seaplane in East River

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

See It: Seaplane disabled in East River
See It: Seaplane disabled in East River 00:26

NEW YORK -- A pilot and co-pilot were rescued Thursday after a seaplane became disabled in the East River

FDNY responded to the river near Houston Street after getting a call for help at around 10 a.m. 

Video from Chopper 2 shows police boats surrounded the seaplane about 30 minutes later. 

Chopper 2 Flying

Chopper 2 is checking out stories around the area, including a disabled seaplane in the East River. Watch more live coverage on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live

Posted by CBS New York on Thursday, July 27, 2023

The NYPD Harbor Unit towed the plane to a nearby marina. 

Only the pilot and co-pilot were on board. No one was hurt. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 27, 2023 / 12:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.