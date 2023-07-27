See It: Pilot and co-pilot rescued from seaplane in East River
NEW YORK -- A pilot and co-pilot were rescued Thursday after a seaplane became disabled in the East River.
FDNY responded to the river near Houston Street after getting a call for help at around 10 a.m.
Video from Chopper 2 shows police boats surrounded the seaplane about 30 minutes later.
The NYPD Harbor Unit towed the plane to a nearby marina.
Only the pilot and co-pilot were on board. No one was hurt.
