Survey finds dangerous levels of lead in East Ramapo Central School District water fountains

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. -- Conditions in a Rockland County school district are being compared to the environmental racism in Flint, Michigan.

A recent state-mandated survey found that all 13 buildings in the East Ramapo Central School District got a failing rating, with a lack of clean drinking water cited as a major issue.

Now, advocates are calling for a state takeover.

Students, parents and advocates say the district has been in decline for years. The most alarming thing for many: dangerous levels of lead in the water in all 13 schools.

"To me, it's contaminated. It makes me nervous for my kids. I don't want them to get sick," parent Alexis Porcile said.

Kids wash their hands with the contaminated water and bring their own water bottles for drinking.

Lizbeth is starting fifth grade in East Ramapo this fall.

"It's like weird because even my friends talk about how bad it is," she said.

Her mom, Mercy, told us in Spanish that they should fix the water fountains soon so kids have easy access to clean water.

The district's superintendent admits that significant improvements are needed and sent CBS New York the following statement:

"We understand the latest Building Condition Survey shows the need for significant upgrades in our buildings. The issue of lead in the water was inherited by this Administration. We are reviewing different financial options to make the necessary improvements, especially ones that directly impact the health and safety of our students and staff.

The public schools are made up almost entirely of students of color.

Advocates with the New York Civil Liberties Union likened the situation in East Ramapo to the environmental racism seen in Flint, Michigan, and sent a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul asking the state to take over the district.

"We felt like East Ramapo kids are out of options here. This is a district where the state has tried a lot of interventions, and it just seems like nothing is paying off. And so it's time for the state to take on a bigger role," said Johanna Miller, with the NYCLU.

Advocates say it could cost around $300 million just to begin fixing the problems in East Ramapo schools. Until then, they say the conditions will continue to worsen.

Officials with the New York State Education Department said state-appointed monitors have been working with that district to make progress. They say the district is spending more than $90 million of federal COVID money on facilities improvements.

