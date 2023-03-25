Watch CBS News
7 injured in East New York row house fire

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The FDNY rescued residents trapped inside a burning home in East New York, Brooklyn, on Friday morning.

Investigators say the fire broke out on the top floor of a row house on Hendrix Street around 11:30 a.m.

Video shows a firefighter on a tower ladder guiding a person to safety through a window.

Six people and one firefighter were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CBS New York Team
March 24, 2023

