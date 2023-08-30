Watch CBS News
East Haven fire station adopts 6-month-old dog left in hot car

By CBS New York Team

EAST HAVEN, Conn. -- A 6-month-old beagle is now joining the ranks of the Connecticut first responders who saved him.

The mayor of East Haven says fire crews needed to step in to save him when he was left alone in a hot car.

The fire station adopted him, and he's now being named their official support dog.

Nearly 7,000 votes were cast in a poll to decide on the pup's name, with "Riggs" coming in first place.

East Haven's mayor says they look forward to the positive impact Riggs will have on first responders and the community.

August 29, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

