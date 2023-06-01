Father critically injured in East Harlem shooting

NEW YORK -- A shooting in East Harlem on Wednesday left a father fighting for his life.

As CBS2's Ali Bauman reports, it's still very early in the investigation. Police were canvassing Wednesday night for surveillance video, trying to figure out who shot the father of two and why.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at 115th Street off First Avenue in East Harlem around 7:15 p.m. They found a man with a gunshot wound to his head.

He was rushed to Harlem Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are trying to trace the circumstances of this shooting and figure out whether or not it was targeted.

The victim's brother Alfred Bernard came to the scene when he heard what happened and called this a travesty.

"This is, this is heartbreaking, to say the least ... He's a father. He has two young children who really need him," Bernard said.

Police have not made any arrests or released information on a suspect.