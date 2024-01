1 injured in NYCHA apartment fire in East Harlem

NEW YORK -- One person was seriously hurt in a fire at a NYCHA complex in East Harlem.

The fire started inside an apartment on the 5th floor of the Wagner Houses just before 9 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.