Firefighter injured battling blaze in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A firefighter was injured battling a fire in Brooklyn on Saturday.

It started just after 6 a.m. on Rockaway Parkway in East Flatbush.

Heavy smoke and flames poured out of the two-story building.

The fire eventually went to three alarms before being brought under control.

The cause is under investigation.

The injured firefighter is expected to be OK.

First published on October 14, 2023 / 5:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

