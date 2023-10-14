Firefighter injured battling blaze in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A firefighter was injured battling a fire in Brooklyn on Saturday.
It started just after 6 a.m. on Rockaway Parkway in East Flatbush.
Heavy smoke and flames poured out of the two-story building.
The fire eventually went to three alarms before being brought under control.
The cause is under investigation.
The injured firefighter is expected to be OK.
