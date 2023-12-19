East Fishkill police officer dies in crash on Taconic State Parkway
EAST FISHKILL, N.Y. - An East Fishkill police officer has died following a crash on the Taconic State Parkway.
Investigators said the officer was headed to Westchester Medical Center to speak with a pedestrian who was hit by a car. That's when the officer's vehicle left the road and hit a tree.
It happened around 6 p.m. Monday.
He was taken to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, where he died.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
