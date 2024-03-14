Driver charged with killing 8-year-old boy at Queens intersection has poor driving record

NEW YORK -- The driver accused of hitting and killing an 8-year-old boy and injuring his older brother in Queens has a troubling record behind the wheel, CBS New York learned Thursday.

Jose Garcia, 52, was charged after striking the boys, who were crossing the street with their mother Wednesday afternoon in East Elmhurst. The 10-year-old suffered injuries to his left wrist.

"She's not in the position to talk right now," a woman said about the boys' mother.

A memorial has been set up at the intersection of 100th Street and 31st Avenue, less than a block from the family's home.

The younger brother's death sent shockwaves through the community. Neighbors said the intersection is known for car accidents.

"He was very quiet, but he liked to play. He liked to play with his brother," said Ruben Hernandez, a close friend and neighbor of the family. "I'm still processing. It's hard."

A memorial with the boy's picture surrounded by candles and flowers sits at the scene.

"When I heard when this happened, it was really scary because we're all in this neighborhood, we feel safe and I don't know, this just happened," another neighbor said.

According to law enforcement, Garcia had a valid driver's license and a field sobriety test determined he was not intoxicated at the time of the crash. However, he has been arrested at least four times for driving-related offenses since 2009.

Garcia was charged with one count of criminally negligent homicide, two counts of failing to yield for a pedestrian, two counts of failing to exercise caution and speeding after the Wednesday crash.

Garcia was awaiting arraignment at Queens criminal court on Thursday.