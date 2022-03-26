Empire State Building will go dark Saturday for Earth Hour
NEW YORK -- People in more than 191 countries will observe Earth Hour on Saturday by turning off their lights at 8:30 p.m.
The goal is to raise awareness about issues facing the planet.
In New York City, the Empire State Building will be participating by going dark until 9:30 p.m.
Earth Hour is held annually on the last Saturday in March.
