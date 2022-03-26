Watch CBS News

Empire State Building will go dark Saturday for Earth Hour

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

People around the world will switch off lights for Earth Hour 00:18

NEW YORK -- People in more than 191 countries will observe Earth Hour on Saturday by turning off their lights at 8:30 p.m.

The goal is to raise awareness about issues facing the planet.

In New York City, the Empire State Building will be participating by going dark until 9:30 p.m.

Earth Hour is held annually on the last Saturday in March.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 26, 2022 / 7:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.