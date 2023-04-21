Earth Day 2023: Berry bash, Climate cruise and other ways to celebrate around NYC

NEW YORK -- Earth Day is Saturday, and it's a great time to get outside and learn more about our environment.

Time Out New York Things to Do Editor Rossilynne Culgan stopped by with her ways to celebrate around the city.

Her list starts in Queens, where the botanical garden is hosting a festival that has something for everyone.

Then on to Lower Manhattan for a Berry Bash celebrating indigenous food traditions.

Her next activity takes you on the water for an eco-conscious Climate Change Cruise around the city.

Finally, Open Streets return Saturday, where people can take advantage of extra car-free space.

CLICK HERE for her full list.