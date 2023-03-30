Early spring means early symptoms for allergy sufferers
NEW YORK -- By some estimates, our area is experiencing the earliest spring on record.
The first leaf out on trees and plants may look pretty, but it can make allergy sufferers miserable.
- Related Story: Allergists share how climate change is affecting allergies, what you can do to curb the suffering
What's the best way to cope? We spoke with Dr. Purvi Parikh, an allergist and immunologist at NYU Langone Health, to find out.
She explained how the weather impacts allergic reactions and shared the following tips:
- Close your windows
- Use an indoor air cleaner
- Take a shower after being outdoors to rinse pollen
Watch her full interview above for more information.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.