Early spring means early symptoms for allergy sufferers

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- By some estimates, our area is experiencing the earliest spring on record. 

The first leaf out on trees and plants may look pretty, but it can make allergy sufferers miserable. 

What's the best way to cope? We spoke with Dr. Purvi Parikh, an allergist and immunologist at NYU Langone Health, to find out. 

She explained how the weather impacts allergic reactions and shared the following tips: 

  • Close your windows
  • Use an indoor air cleaner
  • Take a shower after being outdoors to rinse pollen

Watch her full interview above for more information.

First published on March 30, 2023 / 8:24 AM

