Watch CBS News
Crime

Early morning shootings leave 5 hospitalized in Harlem, the Bronx, Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK - Five people have been hospitalized after shootings in the Bronx and Brooklyn. 

Three people - 30, 29, and 26 - were shot in East Harlem. They are not cooperating with police. 

The incident in the Bronx happened just before 5 a.m. at Commerce Avenue near Waterbury Avenue. 

A 49-year-old was shot in the neck. He was rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition. 

Another shooting took place just after 4:30 a.m. at Franklin Avenue and Caroll Street. A 22-year-old man was shot in abdomen and arm. 

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 24, 2022 / 11:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.