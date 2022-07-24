Early morning shootings leave 5 hospitalized in Harlem, the Bronx, Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Five people have been hospitalized after shootings in the Bronx and Brooklyn.

Three people - 30, 29, and 26 - were shot in East Harlem. They are not cooperating with police.

The incident in the Bronx happened just before 5 a.m. at Commerce Avenue near Waterbury Avenue.

A 49-year-old was shot in the neck. He was rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Another shooting took place just after 4:30 a.m. at Franklin Avenue and Caroll Street. A 22-year-old man was shot in abdomen and arm.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

