Early morning fire rips through restaurant, 4 other businesses in Merrick

By CBS New York Team



MERRICK, N.Y. -- A massive fire broke out overnight at a restaurant in Nassau County. 

Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the building on Merrick Avenue near Loines Avenue in Merrick. 

Investigators say the fire affected five businesses in total and nearby homes were evacuated. 

One firefighter was taken to Nassau University Medical Center for a minor injuries. 

So far, there's no word on how the fire started, but investigators say it's not suspicious. 


First published on July 21, 2022 / 6:28 AM

