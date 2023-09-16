Woman critically hurt after being struck by e-bike rider in Manhattan

Police searching for e-bike rider in Manhattan hit-and-run

NEW YORK -- A woman was critically hurt after being struck by an e-bike rider in Manhattan on Friday.

It happened around 7:30 a.m.

Police say the e-bike rider was going the wrong way when they struck a 59-year-old woman crossing Second Avenue near 38th Street in Murray Hill.

The e-bike rider did not stop.

Officers spent Friday afternoon near the scene of the crash, cracking down on other bike riders who disobeyed traffic laws.

CBS New York was there as the NYPD stopped two cyclists and wrote them tickets for running red lights, and they did the same for a scooter rider.

"I understand it, you know, a pedestrian was just hit here today, so it makes total sense that they would sort of ramp this up, sort of stopping people," the scooter rider said.

The injured woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police are looking for the e-bike rider.