More than 100 firefighters respond to raging fire in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- More than 100 firefighters responded to a raging fire Sunday morning in Brooklyn.
The fire started at around 4:30 a.m. on 12th Avenue near 85th Street in Dyker Heights.
Firefighters got the blaze under control, but not before it caused plenty of damage.
There was no immediate word on how the fire started.
No injuries were reported.
