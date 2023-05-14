Watch CBS News
More than 100 firefighters respond to raging fire in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- More than 100 firefighters responded to a raging fire Sunday morning in Brooklyn

The fire started at around 4:30 a.m. on 12th Avenue near 85th Street in Dyker Heights

Firefighters got the blaze under control, but not before it caused plenty of damage. 

There was no immediate word on how the fire started. 

No injuries were reported.

First published on May 14, 2023 / 8:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

