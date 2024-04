NEW YORK -- A child was injured in a hit-and-run in Brooklyn on Thursday, and police are searching for the driver.

It happened around 8 a.m. at 13th Avenue and 68th Street in Dyker Heights.

Police say the driver of a new model Lexus was making a left-hand turn at the intersection when they struck a 6-year-old boy who was in the crosswalk.

The driver then took off.

The child was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.